Kate embodies the ‘magical’ and ‘ordinary’ persona better than Diana: expert

Kate Middleton is hailed as one of the most adored members of the British royal family owing to the graceful way with which she carries herself in public.



The Duchess of Cambridge was praised to the skies by royal expert Christopher Wilson, for having an element of “magic” while still being “ordinary”, more so than her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

In an interview with Telegraph’s Stella Magazine, Wilson said: “What Kate has managed to achieve – and I think in a better way than Princess Diana did – is to combine magic with retaining a sense of the ordinary.”

The royal commentator said that in spite of being a future queen, Kate has “kept her feet on the ground” which wasn’t the case with the Princess of Wales.

“Diana went off the scale of stardom and disappeared into the stratosphere. Kate has kept her feet on the ground, coming from this determinedly middle-class family, which has in turn helped to ground William too,” he said.