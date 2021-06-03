Ollie Robinson apologises for racist tweets as English boards set to launch inquiry

LONDON: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson apologised Wednesday after a series of tweets of a racist and sexist nature came to light during his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord´s.

The 27-year-old led England´s attack with 2-50 on the first day of the two-match series, but his performance was overshadowed as Twitter messages he had posted as a teenager resurfaced.

The tweets, dating back to 2012, left Robinson in an especially difficult position given both teams had lined up before play for a ´Moment of Unity´ designed to show their opposition to discrimination within cricket.

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public," Robinson said after stumps.

"I want to make it clear that I´m not racist and I´m not sexist."

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks."

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison added Robinson would now face a disciplinary process.

"Any person reading those words, particularly a woman or person of colour, would take away an image of cricket and cricketers that is completely unacceptable," said Harrison.

"We have a zero-tolerance stance to any form of discrimination and there are rules in place that handle conduct of this nature."