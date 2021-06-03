Game of Thrones famed Hafthor Bjornsson warns Eddie Hall ahead of match: 'You better be training'

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain prepared for bout against British rival Eddie Hall.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who rose to prominence with his role as The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones', is training hard for bout against Eddie Hal - the triumphant of World’s Strongest Man title in 2017.

The Icelandic actor will take on his British rival in September at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’.

The 32-year-old star - who geared up his preparation for the much-anticipated, warned his opponent: 'Eddie Hall, you better be training. Because I'm coming for you, and I'm knocking you out - you're going down.'

Hafthor Bjornsson's shared his words after an exhibition boxing match with Simon Valilly in Dubai last week.

The Mountain was rocked badly and dropped to the floor in the third round of he bout when the opponent fighter landed a flush, but he quickly returned to his feet. The Game Of Thrones actor finished strongly in the fourth round, but their match was ultimately ruled a draw.

Bjornsson, who is one of the world’s strongest men, has dropped more than 100 pounds in preparation for his debut.



In his last month's Instagram post, Hafthor revealed he has lost a staggering seven stone in order to concentrate on a boxing career. He documented his fitness journey, and showed off his rippling abs as he shared his snap.

Bjornsson took over the role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued the role until the series ended in 2019.

Hafthor Bjornsson is one of the most successful strongman competitors in history. He retired after winning the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 and Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 consecutive years.