Mike Tyson sheds light on the life advice for his 20-year-old self

American sportsman Mike Tyson recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shared a candid admission regarding the advice he wished was given to his 20-year-old self.

The star even highlighted all the abuse he endured to achieve his success during an interview with Dateline’s Byron Pitts and was quoted saying, “[I’d tell myself] It's gonna hurt.”

“Life is gonna hurt him really bad. I lived in fear. I am from Brownsville, Brooklyn. I'm what fear looks like. Look at me. If you think anybody's afraid of me, I'm probably a thousand times more afraid of them than they are of me. That's why I'm more aggressive than they are.”

He concluded by saying, “You know, life was tougher than me, so I'm trying to go the other way now,” Tyson admitted. “I learned gratitude. This is what I learned from life kicking my ass. I learned gratitude.”