Demi Lovato details how their gender identity was impacted by their upbringing

Pop icon Demi Lovato opened up about how growing up as a Christian, they had to suppress their gender expression and couldn't fully comprehend their sexuality.

In a chat with Hollywood icon Jane Fonda, Lovato said that they grew up in the South which made it difficult for them to recognize their gender identity.

"Growing up in Dallas, Texas, in the South, being Christian, there was a lot of norms that were already pushed onto me when it came to sexuality and gender," they said on the Fire Drill Fridays livestream.

"If I looked back at my life, there's been times where I felt more masculine, and then there's been times where I felt more feminine,” Lovato added.