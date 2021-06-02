Kendall Jenner flaunts her incredible physique as she steps out in stylish outfit

Supermodel Kendall Jenner amazed onlookers with her chic appearance in the city, rocking a stylish gym attire to show off her abs.



The runway star appeared to be a fitness diva in a tinny white top and black leggings while heading to a lunch after a Memorial Day workout on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old beauty soared the temperature with her hot walk in a sports bra and black leggings. She wore sneakers and sunglasses to give a perfect look to her gorgeous personality.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star spent part of her Memorial Day working out—and paparazzi captured her en route to lunch post-sweat.

Previously, Kendall turned heads as she put her catwalk abs on display to boost her boyfriend Devin Booker's performance in a basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.