Kendall Jenner flaunts her incredible physique as she steps out in stylish outfit

Supermodel Kendall Jenner amazed onlookers with her chic appearance in the city, rocking a stylish gym attire to show off her abs.
The runway star appeared to be a fitness diva in a tinny white top and black leggings while heading to a lunch after a Memorial Day workout on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old beauty soared the temperature with her hot walk in a sports bra and black leggings. She wore sneakers and sunglasses to give a perfect look to her gorgeous personality.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star spent part of her Memorial Day working out—and paparazzi captured her en route to lunch post-sweat.
Previously, Kendall turned heads as she put her catwalk abs on display to boost her boyfriend Devin Booker's performance in a basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.