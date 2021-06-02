Catherine Zeta-Jones recalls her past with mixed memories

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones loved the coronavirus pandemic days as she had a cute puppy to spend her lonely time with.

It was in January 2020 - just months before the coronavirus pandemic began - that the 51-year-old actress was all alone at home as her now-20-year-old son Dylan was studying at Brown University and now-18-year-old daughter Carys was away at boarding school in Switzerland. So, the actress decided to have a dog to keep her company. She bought a pooch and named it Taylor.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared the fond details of the pooch with the Emmy magazine that readers can buy from newsstands on June 4.



She told Emmy that Taylor is now "very clingy" and not "socially integrated." Her husband, Michael Douglas, also talked to Emmy. He jokingly said that Taylor was a very much "Catherine's dog," according to Emmy.

Catherine Zeta-Jones exuded love as she talked about Taylor. She said, "He's like, 'OK, I'm outta here! Good luck everybody!'"



Apart from the cute pooch, the Covid pandemic also brought a joy to Catherine Zeta-Jones as her children rejoined her at their home in Irvington, New York.

"It's nice to be out of the city. I mean, I love the city. But I don't have the urge to go shopping," Catherine Zeta-Jones told Emmy. "And there's more space for all of us here. It's easier with my dog to go for a walk here. It's nice. It's a crazy time."



The actress went on to discuss her family's large compound in Bermuda, which "has zero paparazzi." "People there still think that Michael is Kirk Douglas. It will be like, hey, watched you in 'Spartacus,'" she said funnily.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also discussed some of the very difficult time in her life - a hard episode for the family in 2011 as both she and her husband were grappling with painful diseases. "You don't get blasé about it, but you do get used to that," she tells Emmy of the paparazzi attention. "I was on Broadway, and Michael was shooting the second 'Wall Street,' and then he found out he was sick. We were living in the apartment in New York, and my kids were going to school and I was on Broadway. It was really hard to get them to go outside. … They remember that scary time when it was like click-click, [camera] flashes on the sidewalk when they went out in the morning. We were going through a family trauma. It was a chunk of time that was very difficult, not just because of our profession, but because of what life threw at us," she said.