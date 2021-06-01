Bafta scraps Special Awards in wake of Noel Clarke scandal amid criticism

The Bafta TV Awards will not honour the stars with a Fellowship or Special Award for the first time in its decades-old history in the wake of the Noel Clarke scandal.

One mistake made the organizers to change rules as the bosses have suspended all the individual honours which are "in the gift of the Academy."



The new devolvement comes after the organisation faced huge backlash for awarding Clarke an Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award in April, despite knowing he was being investigated for multiple sexual harassment claims.



The award then had to be suspended 19 days later, leading to calls for senior Bafta resignations.

Meanwhile, Noel Clarke denied any criminal behaviour but has apologised and said he will seek professional help.



In a message to all its members last week, Bafta explained it was now in the process of “reviewing” its selection protocols for its prestigious solo accolades – in a bid to prevent another from being handed to an industry figure about to suffer a spectacular fall from grace.

Fellowships are the Bafta equivalent of a lifetime achievement award and the TV industry is usually recognised in this way annually.

The lack of any major individual honour on Sunday will leave a noticeable gap in the ceremony, which takes place this weekend at London's TV Centre, without the usual glittering red carpet event or studio audience.



Bafta ceremony will be opened by Olly Alexander, who is also frontman of band Years & Years, with an exclusive performance of his new song Starstruck.

