Emma Stone defends her Disney movie Cruella's dark storyline

American actress Emma Stone portrays Disney's most iconic villains in her new movie Cruella that is garnering a lot of rave reviews after it was premiered over the past weekend.



The 32-year-old actress seems to be over the moon as the movie is at the centre of discussion on social media. Some of her fans broached the topic of Cruella's dark storyline - an aspect quite unusual in a Disney show.

But, the actress has found some reason to prove that the dark theme was for a good reason.

“Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script,” Emma Stone said, talking to Variety.



“I wasn’t surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through.”

“I thought that this was a really exciting and interesting reimagining of a character that we feel like we know on a surface level,” Emma Stone pointed out. “It was fun to go deeper into what makes her tick and what makes her so evil.”

Emma Stone's fans have been spotting similarities between her movie Cruella and the 2019 film Joker. But, she does not see eye to eye with such commenters.



"[Cruella is] very different from Joker in many ways," she had said earlier this year.

"I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him."

The Disney movie Cruella is currently in theatres and also available through Disney+ Premier Access.