Mon May 31, 2021
BTS releases ‘Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book’

Mon, May 31, 2021
BTS releases ‘Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book’

BTS recently released the first ever look into their Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book shooting sketch and fans are already in a frenzy.

With barely five hours into its release, the shooting sketch has already amassed over 2,269,210 views.

It features one-on-one interviews with the seven wonders and also includes an in-depth explanation of the theme.

In one of the segments Jin explained it all at length and was quoted saying, “I’ll briefly explain the concept for this shoot. The concept is ‘Myself’.”

Check it out below:


