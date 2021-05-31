Kate Middleton lauded as Queen Elizabeth’s ‘jewel in the monarchy’s crown’





Kate Middleton’s importance within the royal family has just been bought forward by experts and many consider her to be the “monarchy’s crown jewel.”

It was all brought forward by royal author Christopher Wilson and in his piece for The Telegraph he claimed, “What Kate has managed to achieve - and I think in a better way than Princess Diana did - is to combine magic with retaining a sense of the ordinary.”

“Diana went off the scale of stardom and disappeared into the stratosphere. Kate has kept her feet on the ground, coming from this determinedly middle-class family, which has in turn helped to ground William too. Their marriage is strong because of that.”