Kate Middleton hailed for extending olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry





Experts recently shed light on the continued efforts Kate Middleton has been dispensing to rebuild bridges with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The claim was brought forward by expert and royal commentator Camilla Tominey.

In one of her most recent interviews with The Telegraph she shed light on Kate Middleton’s strengths and also weighed in on how hard she’s trying for “Archie and his cousins.”

She was quoted saying, “Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins.”