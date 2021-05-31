close
Mon May 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 31, 2021

Kristen Bell goes all-out for dad’s birthday: ‘I’m so glad you’re mine!’

Kristen Bell goes all-out for dad’s birthday: ‘I’m so glad you’re mine!’

Renowned actor Kristen Bell recently took to social media and wrote a heartwarming tribute to her dad on his birthday.

Bell  shared her note on Instagram and even captioned it to read, “Saw my parents for the first time in over a year.”

“It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine.”

Check it out below:



