Kristen Bell goes all-out for dad’s birthday: ‘I’m so glad you’re mine!’

Renowned actor Kristen Bell recently took to social media and wrote a heartwarming tribute to her dad on his birthday.
Bell shared her note on Instagram and even captioned it to read, “Saw my parents for the first time in over a year.”
“It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine.”