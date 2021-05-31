Princess Diana used to ‘scream the house down’ during fights

Princess Diana's personality was known to be soft and caring but also intensely emotional due to the many problems she dealt with as a child.



Famed royal expert and author Lady Colin Campbell wrote about the late Princess of Wales’ temper in her book, Meghan and Harry: The Read Story.

“When she was spoiling for a fight, she made sure she got one and that everyone knew about it,” wrote Lady C.

“She would scream the house down. She would be on the rampage for hours. She would hurl abuse and objects and always reduce herself to tears of frustration and hysteria,” she continued.

Lady C also added that due to the unstable childhood she had, Diana had an “inner need to feel loved” and also “to feel that that love was something she could rely upon.”