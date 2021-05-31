Kendall Jenner proves to be a lucky charm for her beau Devin Booker

Supermodel Kendall stole the limelight during her beau Devin Booker victorious basketball game on Sunday.

The runway star turned heads as she put her catwalk abs on display in crop top to boost her boyfriend 's performance in a basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 25-year-old reality star became her beau Devin Booker's lucky charm as her presence improved his performance to win the game against the championship team.

She was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish crop top and flashy leather trousers as she left the Staples Center after the match.

Kendall recieved massive applause from her fans as she appeared to be a beauty queen with her raven tresses flowing down in silky, straight strands and a stunning gold necklace injecting a hint of glam.



later on the day, Kendall shared the outfit to Instagram Stories. In the video, the showbiz star put the ab-baring look front and center as she modelled gracefully before a mirror.

Kendall Jenner - who is rather private when it comes to her romantic relationships - has been spotted numerous times out and about with Devin Booker since she went Instagram official with him.