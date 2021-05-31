Friends reunion director Ben Winston reacts to Matthew Perry's slurred speech

Ben Winston, who directed Friends reunion, has seemingly come in rescue of Matthew Perry after fans noticed that he seemed to be slurring his speech during the show.

Winston shared some kind words about the 51-year-old comic actor amid criticism, saying: 'He was great.'

'People can sometimes just be unkind,' he continued. 'I wish they weren’t.' he said of Matthew during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, released Saturday.



With an aim to defend Matthew, the director shared his experience of working with him and said: 'I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.

He went on to gush over him: 'I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this.'



Whatever issues Matthew may have been dealing with, it didn't affect the director's experience on the special.



Winston Ben also revealed that this would likely be the last time fans would see Matthew and the rest of the Friends cast assembled.