Katy Perry weighs in on daughter Daisy’s milestones: ‘She's crawling!’

Singer songwriter Katy Perry recently gave fans updates about the milestones infant daughter Daisy Dove Bloom is whizzing by.



Perry got candid about her daughter’s developments during an interview on the On-Air with Ryan Seacrest show.

There she began by saying that her 9-month-old is finally ‘crawling with a tooth itching to poke out.

The singer was quoted saying, “She's crawling and she has one tooth. It's barely poked through though.”

“Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth. I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character.”