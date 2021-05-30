close
Sun May 30, 2021
Vanessa Hudgens has heartwarming meeting with Ashley Tisdale’s daughter Jupiter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021
Vanessa Hudgens has heartwarming meeting with Ashley Tisdale’s daughter Jupiter

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens recently spent the day over at Ashley Tisdale’s house and got the chance to meet her new bundle of joy Jupiter Iris French.

Ashley herself posted the clip of Vanessa snuggling her infant daughter on Instagram Stories and it included an adorable caption that read, “Juju & Aunt Nessa”.

