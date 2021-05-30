Vanessa Hudgens has heartwarming meeting with Ashley Tisdale’s daughter Jupiter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens recently spent the day over at Ashley Tisdale’s house and got the chance to meet her new bundle of joy Jupiter Iris French.
Ashley herself posted the clip of Vanessa snuggling her infant daughter on Instagram Stories and it included an adorable caption that read, “Juju & Aunt Nessa”.