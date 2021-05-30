close
Sun May 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2021

BTS unveils official timeline for 2021 anniversary event Festa

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021
BTS unveils official timeline for 2021 anniversary event Festa

Renowned singers from BTS recently announced the timeline for their upcoming anniversary event titled the 2021 Festa.

For those unversed, the event is being held in celebration for the group’s 8th debut anniversary and will premiere on June 13th. It is also said to include a collection of broadcasts, special content etc.

The kickstarter for the celebrations will begin on June 2nd and will features new profiles, June 3rd will include a collection of choreography videos, and June 11h will include the BTS Room Live.

The icing on the cake for this virtual experience however wil be the Muster fan meeting on June 13 and 14.

Check it out below:


