Bella Hadid lauds Susan Sarandon for standing with the Palestinian people

Bella Hadid lauds Susan Sarandon for standing the Palestinian people

Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid is not toning down her support for Palestine following the recent aggression by Israeli forces. The model also received praise from Hollywood star Susan Sarandon.

The Stepmom actor turned to her Twitter recently and lauded the 24-year-old model for fiercely and courageously calling out the apartheid state of Israel for oppressing the Palestinian people.

“I stand with the Palestinian People fighting against the apartheid government of Netanyahu and pray for the Israeli people that they too, will enjoy peace. I also support @bellahadid for having the bravery to stand in solidarity with her people. That can be lonely,” Sarandon wrote on her Twitter.

Hadid penned an extensive note of gratitude for the actor on her Instagram as she shared her tweet.

"I have always looked up to you and your advocacy for the world. You gave me strength to keep speaking up for the things that matter to me... human rights for everyone worldwide," wrote Hadid.

"We will always stand tall for the voices of the oppressed and of the silenced,” she added.