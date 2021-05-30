Prince William ‘concerned’ about Prince Harry continuing tirade against royals

Prince William is afraid that Prince Harry's public rant against the British royal family may continue and could quite possibly make things worse.



The Mail on Sunday cited a source saying that the Duke of Cambridge is anxious about the Duke of Sussex dropping some more truth bombs against the royal family members.

The grapevine revealed that William is not only disappointed in Harry but is also “greatly concerned” that there may be more explosive statements to come against the Firm.

Last week, two months after his and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry told the talk show host in Apple TV+’s docuseries The Me You Can’t See that he faced “total neglect” from the royal family.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’” Harry said to Oprah while talking about his father Prince Charles.