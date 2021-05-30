close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2021

B.J. Thomas, 'Hooked on a Feeling' singer, dies at 78

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021
B.J. Thomas started his music journey in 1960s and produced hits like 'Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head'

Acclaimed American singer B.J. Thomas lost his battle with lung cancer on Saturday. He was 78.

The Oscar and Grammy winner breathed his last in Arlington, Texas, two months after he announced his lung cancer diagnosis.

Thomas' tragic passing was confirmed through a press release by his management company, 2911 Media.

He started his music journey in 1960s and produced hits like Hooked on a Feeling and Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head, which went on to bag him an Academy Award for best original song in the 1969-released film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Latest News

More From Entertainment