B.J. Thomas, 'Hooked on a Feeling' singer, dies at 78

B.J. Thomas started his music journey in 1960s and produced hits like 'Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head'

Acclaimed American singer B.J. Thomas lost his battle with lung cancer on Saturday. He was 78.

The Oscar and Grammy winner breathed his last in Arlington, Texas, two months after he announced his lung cancer diagnosis.

Thomas' tragic passing was confirmed through a press release by his management company, 2911 Media.

He started his music journey in 1960s and produced hits like Hooked on a Feeling and Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head, which went on to bag him an Academy Award for best original song in the 1969-released film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.