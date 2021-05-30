Olivia Rodrigo makes history as youngest artist with UK charts double

American singer Olivia Rodrigo is very excited to enjoy 'the coolest week' of her life as the teenage artist not only launched her debut music album but also witnessed its rise on the popularity graphs.

The 18-year-old Disney star of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has made history to become the youngest singer to ever score the UK music charts double.

The resounding success of her debut music album Sour is special as she released it just a week ago on May 21 but the album won the hearts of music lovers and made it straight to the top of the UK music charts within a few days.

It was not just her album that made her happy, Olivia Rodrigo's excitement is touching the skies as her latest single Good 4 U also is currently perched on top of the UK music chart. This has made her the youngest solo artist to have ever clinched the UK music charts double.



The happy news made her day and she expressed her gratitude for the music lovers on social media. Olivia Rodrigo, taking to her Instagram feed, thanked her fans who listened to her songs. She captioned the post: "Thank you to everyone who listened to Sour. This has truly been the coolest week of my life. so so so grateful."

Apart from her Good 4 U, two other tracks - Déjà Vu and Traitor - from her album Sour are currently in the top 10 of the UK music chart.

