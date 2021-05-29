PTI MPA in Punjab Nazir Chohan. — Photo courtesy Punjab Assembly

At the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on accountablility Shahzad Akbar, a first information report (FIR) was filed on Saturday against PTI MPA Nazir Chohan.



Chohan, who has voiced support for PTI member Jahangir Tareen amid concerns that he is being politically victimised by state institutions, was said by Akbar to have levelled allegations that are "unfounded, false and vexatious" and which will "put his life in danger".

Akbar has been named by Tareen's supporters to be among those behind the "targeting" of the PTI leader amid a probe into the country's sugar scam which led to a shortage and rise in prices of the commodity.

The FIR said that given Akbar's work in this regard to "ensure accountability", such allegations were levelled.

"The said offence has been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant which has endangered the life of the applicant," read the FIR.

"Moreover, being aggrieved of the steps applicant has taken to curb corrupt activities in Pakistan, accused's motive is only to discourage the undersigned from the pro-active role he is playing in curbing corruption and ensuring accountability in Pakistan," it added.

Akbar's complaint followed a statement allegedly made by Chohan on television, a clip of which has gone viral on social media.

The PM's aide, citing the clip, warned of social unrest and requested urgent legal action against Chohan for "committing heinous offences".

'False case'

Reacting to the development, Chohan said that the Punjab Police have registered a "false case" against him.

He vowed to "wage a war" against the move, saying he had remained quiet thus far despite "evidence" against Akbar.

"I give myself up for arrest," he said, adding he will not secure a pre-arrest bail.

"People who sit to the right and left of Khan sahab (PM Imran Khan) are not politicians," Chohan said.

'Using religion card despicable'

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that using the "religion card" for a "personnel vendetta" is a "despicable" move by Chohan.

"Lahore police must take strict action against Nazir Chohan MPA for using third-rate tactics against Shahzad Akbar," he stressed.

"Shahzad is doing his job. State cannot function if it fails to safeguard its officials against such attacks," Chaudhry wrote.

'Misleading propaganda for personal gains'

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed also stood in solidarity with Akbar, saying that the advisor is "fulfilling his duty" but some, for "personal gains" are launching a "misleading propaganda" against him.

"This is not only shameful but is a crime according to the Pakistan Penal Code," he said.