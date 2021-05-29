Ed Sheeran opens up about daughter Lyra’s dislike of singing: ‘She’s not my fan’

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently shed light on how often his infant daughter ‘cries’ each time he opens his mouth to sing to her.

The singer recently appeared on Radio 1's Big Weekend this Saturday on BBC Radio 1 and answered the “difficult questions.”

While talking about his 9-month-ol daughter Lyra Antarctica, Sheeran was quoted saying, “I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect. Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries!"

“No, I've got some she likes. She really likes 'Shape of You.' The marimba sound is good, but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belt-y.”