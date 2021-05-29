Demi Lovato shares details about their journey of coming out as non-binary

Pop star Demi Lovato is sharing details of how they decided to come out as non-binary recently.



While talking to Hollywood icon Jane Fonda for Fire Drill Friday, the Skyscraper crooner said they had been living their life for other people all this time, till they felt ready to come out.

"After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy -- they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’" said Lovato.

"And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me] that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that,” they went on to say.

"I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others. If you’re having a hard time finding that towards others, go within yourself, find it within yourself so you can find it for others because that’s what will bring us together is that unity,” they continued.

"Remembering that even though we are individuals, we are one, and when we start excluding people, that’s when things get really hateful and dangerous,” they added.

The singer announced her new pronouns last week and revealed that they identify as non-binary, during the first episode of their new podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato.

"I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary,” they said.

"With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering,” they added.