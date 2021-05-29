Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spend time together in LA hotel

Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker were seen enjoying romantic date in Los Angeles.

The supermodel spent some time with basketball star in his Hotel's room after his team's defeat in Game Three of the NBA Playoffs.



The gorgeous model drove to her 24-year-old boyfriend's hotel to console him after she attended the game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Upon arriving at the hotel where Booker has been staying, the 25-year-old walked through the lobby and took an elevator straight up to his room, according to reports.

The reality star spent some time together in his room before they were later seen taking an elevator down to the lobby.

The couple looked cozy and close as they said their goodbyes. Kendall Jenner was escorted to her waiting SUV by her bodyguard and quickly left. Their relationship became serious and exclusive last March.