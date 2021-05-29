close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 29, 2021

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spend time together in LA hotel

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 29, 2021

Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker were seen enjoying romantic date in Los Angeles.

The supermodel spent some time with basketball star in his Hotel's room after his team's defeat in Game Three of the NBA Playoffs.

The gorgeous model drove to her 24-year-old boyfriend's hotel to console him after she attended the game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Upon arriving at the hotel where Booker has been staying, the 25-year-old walked through the lobby and took an elevator straight up to his room, according  to reports.

The reality star  spent some time together in his room before they were later seen taking an elevator down to the lobby.

The couple looked cozy and close as they said their goodbyes. Kendall Jenner was escorted to her waiting SUV by her bodyguard and quickly left. Their relationship became serious and exclusive last March.

Latest News

More From Entertainment