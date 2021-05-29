close
Sat May 29, 2021
Bill Cosby's petition for parole rejected for refusing to finish therapy program

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 29, 2021
Bill Cosby was handed a three to 10-year jail sentence in September 2018

Hollywood's now-infamous actor Bill Cosby's petition for parole was turned down jail by a Pennsylvania parole board earlier this month.

The convicted sex predator’s petition was rejected by the parole board after he refused to complete a therapy program that was designed specifically for violent sexual offenders.

A representative for the parole board said the shunned 83-year-old actor was turned down on May 11.

Cosby's parole was denied for a number of reasons including his failure to complete the aforementioned treatment program as well as for not developing a “parole release plan.”

Andrew Wyatt, spokesperson for the actor, said: “We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied.”

The disgraced former Hollywood star was handed a three to 10-year jail sentence in September 2018 after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia residence in 2004.

