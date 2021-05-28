Taylor Swift unveils official vinyl versions of ‘Evermore’ album

Taylor Swift recently announced the official release of her official Evermore vinyl.

The news dropped on Instagram with snapshots of the vinyl cover and even contained a caption alongside it that read, “*Clover blooms in the fields/spring breaks loose/the time is near...*”

“EVERMORE ALBUM VINYL IS OUT TODAY!! You can get it at your fav indie record store, Target, Walmart & Amazon and if you’re feeling even more generous, go ahead and stream it too! That would be cool!”

