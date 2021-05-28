Momal Sheikh shares a sweet note for son on his 6th birthday

Momal Sheikh shared a sweet note for son Ibrahim on his birthday, saying ‘Happy birthday beta May you have many many more.’



Momal celebrated the 6th birthday of son on Thursday.

The Silsilay actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Ibrahim with his birthday cake and wrote “Happy birthday beta May you have many many more.”

She further said “Wish you all the best in life. May Allah give you good health, lots of happiness and huge success in life and May he protect you always.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also wished Ibrahim a very happy birthday.