WhatsApp launches new stickers to support Asians against racial discrimination

Messaging app WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new sticker pack to express love for Asians and support them against racial discrimination.

The update was shared by the messaging app on Instagram. "Share Asian love," WhatsApp stated.

SCREENGRAB.

After the recent events of hate against the Asian American Community in the US, the widely-used app had condemned acts of xenophobia, violence, and intolerance.

The facebook-owned application had posted a message on Twitter with a caption: “We stand beside the Asian American Pacific Islander community today and every day.”

Over 3,000 incidents of abuse against Asian Americans were reported between March and December 2020.

There were only 216 reported cases in 2019, according to FBI statistics, the free press journal quoted Asian American advocacy groups.





