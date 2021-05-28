PSL 2021: Naseem Shah finally allowed to enter bio-secure bubble

Quetta Gladiator's bowler Naseem Shah

Ahead of the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiator's bowler Naseem Shah has been permitted to enter the bio-secure bubble after he was sent home earlier this week because of a COVID-19 testing breach.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB): "Naseem’s return, however, is dependent on the fulfilment of bio-bubble protocols, which include testing negative within 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble and subsequent isolation along with two repeat COVID-19 tests before boarding the next chartered flight which will leave from Pakistan."

More than 200 players, support staff, and PCB officials landed in Abu Dhabi today from Karachi and Lahore, the statement added.

They began their isolation this evening. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah was granted permission to re-join the HBL PSL 6 bio-bubble, the statement added.

On the other hand, permission has also been given to South African players and the broadcast crews arriving from South Africa and India for participation in PSL. Their arrival in the UAE is expected in the next 48 hours.

The young bowler, along with all those travelling onboard the chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore to the UAE, was directed to submit negative PCR reports of tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel on May 24.



However, the report the young pacer presented was of the test that was conducted on May 18.

On the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL, the pacer was dropped out from the lineup flying to Abu Dhabi.

Following this, Shah regretted and said that he has worked very hard and was excited about the PSL matches.