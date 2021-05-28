iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: Complete list of winners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The complete list of 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners has recently been revealed.
The entire event has been hosted straight from the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Los Angeles and this year’s list of winners has taken the internet by storm already.
"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd (Winner)
"Circles" - Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa
"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa (Winner)
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd (Winner)
BTS
Dan + Shay (Winner)
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Holy" - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
"Mood" - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
"Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (Winner)
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat (Winner)
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
"Even Though I'm Leaving" - Luke Combs
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett
"Nobody But You" - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
"One Margarita" - Luke Bryan
"The Bones" - Maren Morris (Winner)
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs (Winner)
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello (Winner)
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa
"Dynamite" – BTS (Winner)
"Hawái" - Maluma
"How You Like That" - BLACKPINK
"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake
"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles
"Yummy" - Justin Bieber