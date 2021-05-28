Sajal Aly to Minal Khan; ‘Your baba must be really happy for you’

Sajal Aly has shared a sweet message for Minal Khan after the latter left her millions of fans teary-eyed with a heartfelt note for her late father, saying “Your baba will always be with you and must be really happy for you.”



The Sun Yaara actress took to Instagram and posted a family photo from her engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and wished that her late father, who died recently, would be part of the ceremony.

Minal wrote in the caption ‘Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us.”

She further said “I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah.”



The endearing post left the fans teary-eyed.

Sajal Aly, commenting on the post, wrote “MashALLAH. Your baba will always be with you and must be really happy for you.”

The Alif actress continued “Hamesha khush raho (ameen).”