Eminem’s ‘Killer’ remix with Jack Harlow and Cordae is out now

On Thursday, Eminem took to Twitter and revealed that a ‘Killer (Remix)’ with Jack Harlow and Cordae would be released at midnight on Friday (May 28).



The original ‘Killer’ appeared on Eminem’s December 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B.