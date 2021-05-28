Scott Disick celebrates his 38th birthday with Amelia Hamlin and kids after her heartfelt post

Scott Disick seemed to strengthen his relationship with Amelia Hamlin as he celebrated his 38th birthday with her and kids after 19-year-old model's gushing tribute to him on his day.

Scott and Amelia marked the day in style as they stepped out for dinner with his kids, enjoying the pleasant moments together.



Earlier on the day, the charming model gushed over her beau as she posted a special birthday tribute to him on Instagram.



During the dinner date, Amelia was looking gorgeous in a white crop top and leather trousers. She also rocked a matching oversized jacket for the outing with her beau, adding a silver and black stuffed heels to give her personality a perfect look.

To make the event more memorable Scott took his sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, eight with him to celebrate birthday with his loved ones.

Scott Disick opted for army jean shorts with a bold graphic black and orange sweater with colorful sneakers.

Amelia revealed her love for Scott in a gushing post on Instagram, calling him 'the most caring, loving, special person on this planet.'

'Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better,' she captioned the series. 'I can't imagine what i would do without you.'

Scott and Amelia first appeared together in October after partying it up at Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday bash.

