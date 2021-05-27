close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2021

BTS show off new fast-food collaboration: ‘We’re excited to share!’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021
BTS show off new fast-food collaboration: ‘We’re excited to share!’

Renowned singers BTS recently released a look inside their official commercial for a McDonald’s meal they swear by.

The video features both an inside peek and also a snip bit of the finished commercial.

For those unversed, the entire menu selection for the BTS themed meal includes chicken McNuggets, fries and Coke with Cajun as well as sweet chilli sauces.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment