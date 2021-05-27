Emma Stone, Emma Thompson hop on a Zoom call with Prince William, Kate

Prince William and Kate had a candid chat with the stars of the movie, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

Hollywood stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson enjoyed a light-hearted chat with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Ahead of the screening of Disney’s new film Cruella at a drive-in setup arranged for National Health Service workers in Scotland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a candid chat with the stars of the movie.

Sixty-two-year-old Thompson, said to Prince William during their video call: “Nice to see you, darling.”

The duke and duchess also thanked the actors for allowing them to screen the film two days prior to the premier for NHS workers.

Upon being inquired about the film's London sequence, Stone, 32, told Kate that they also had a scene filmed in front of the Buckingham Palace where she rode a motorcycle.

“We should have had you stopped, Emma. That’s very dangerous,” quipped William.

“I know. I really got away with it. It’s incredible,” responded Stone.

Thompson also spoke to the couple about the costumes she got to wear during the filming: "I kept looking at all the frocks and thinking, 'I think that's mine. I'm sure I've worn that’. You won't remember because you're all too young.”