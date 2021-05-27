Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ‘full-on dating’: report

Hollywood's ex-power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is back on and this time, their romance is stronger than ever.



If a report by Us Weekly is to be believed, the two are very happy with each other and are officially in a relationship.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together,” said the source to the portal.

“Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other,” they went on to say.

This comes only days after an insider told Entertainment Tonight about the pair’s heated gym date: “They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets. It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

“[They] looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other, who are also in the honeymoon phase and in love,” added the source.

“They were having a good time. Jennifer works out every day and it's part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her,” they said.