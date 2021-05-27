Victoria Beckham masters off-duty model look as she steps out in NYC

Supreme queen of style Victoria Bekham turned heads during her appearance in NYC, giving onlookers fashion vibes.



The fashion designer, who is currently in NYC with her husband David Beckham, impressed the onlookers with her jaw-dropping fashion looks, rocking a brand new outfit from her forthcoming collection that is releasing very soon.

The 47-year-old fashion sensation's latest dressing, which consists of a white blouse with bib detail which she paired with a red roll neck jumper, proves she's really a style queen.

Sharing an image of the look on Instagram, the mother-of-four wrote: "Forget the airport, the streets of NY are my runway!"



It's been a busy trip for the former Spice girl, full of meetings and photo opportunities. But, she still made time for date night with her husband David as the pair posed for a sweet photo during their night out on Monday.

The romantic behind-the-scenes snap saw the lovebirds, who will mark their 22nd wedding anniversary in July, look picture perfect.

Last week, Victoria was seen coming out of her hotel in a silky cream blouse with a ruffled detailing at the front. She paired this with a crisp white jacket and flared stonewash jeans.

