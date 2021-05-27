Jennifer Aniston enjoys pamper session ahead of Friends reunion special

Jennifer Aniston, who is all set to enthrall fans on Thursday's show, hit the salon in Beverly Hills ahead of highly-anticipated Friends reunion special.



The 52-year-old actress showed off her tanned and toned arms as she left the famous spa in a stunning black dress with delicate spaghetti straps on Wednesday.

The much-awaited Friends reunion has been branded 'bloated' and jammed with 'tiresome filler' by critics in early TV reviews.

The cast of the beloved 1990s sitcom is all set to reunite Thursday for a much-hyped and long-delayed special.

The reunion special will feature a string of surprise guest stars, including Lady Gaga, James Corden, and Reese Witherspoon.

HBO Max made the announcement on Thursday, at the same time it revealed the special’s air date (27 May) and unveiled a first video teaser.

Justin Bieber, David Beckham and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

Jennifer Aniston once again set tongues wagging as she called her ex-husband Brad Pitt a 'Wonderful and Fantastic' guest star on the show.