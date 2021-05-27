Billie Eilish World Tour: Fans disappointed at high prices of tickets

American music superstar Billie Eilish is an ultra-popular singer among the young generation.

Her music fans were left disappointed when her 2019/2020 World tour - Where Do We Go - was cancelled owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the 19-year-old superstar has enlivened the music lovers as she announced a new world tour for 2022 - Happier Than Ever - the name she has given to her upcoming second studio album. She plans to drop it on July 30.

Billie Eilish dropped the reveal for the world tour while taking to social media, saying she would hit the road for a UK tour. The singer is scheduled to give performances in five British cities - Belfast, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.



Ticket prices for some of the gigs were announced recently. The high prices of the tickets shocked the music lovers and their delight turned into anger.

The organisers of the Manchester events set the ticket prices from £46.30 to £100. The Birmingham event tickets also have a similar price range between £39 and £90.



Shocked music lovers said they did not expect so high prices of the Billie Eilish world tour tickets. They expressed their disappointment on social media, as one of them said, "Wow those are some expensive tickets compared to the last tour. I guess demand sets the price right there..."

A fan voiced her astonishment, saying: "Why the f**k are Billie Eilish tickets so expensive?" A commenter made a wish: "I wish @billieeilish tickets weren’t so expensive."

One of her Canadian fans exclaimed, "Omg why are @billieeilish tickets so expensive?! Its gonna cost almost $2000 cad for a ticket for myself and my daughter and thats not even good seats i cant believe it."