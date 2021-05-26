close
Wed May 26, 2021
Osman Bey marries Malhun Hatun in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

A new episode of "Kurulus:Osman" saw  Osman Bey marrying Malhun Hatun. The latest episode of the historical TV series also featured an attack on  Kayi tribe on the migration route.

The series tells the story of  the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

"Kurulus:Osman" is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

