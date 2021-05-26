Osman Bey marries Malhun Hatun in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

A new episode of "Kurulus:Osman" saw Osman Bey marrying Malhun Hatun. The latest episode of the historical TV series also featured an attack on Kayi tribe on the migration route.



The series tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

"Kurulus:Osman" is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

