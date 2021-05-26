Chris Hemsworth's son turns out to be 'Superman' fan

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth's son has turned out be a fan of "Superman".

This was revealed by the Australian actor in an Instagram post in which he is seen walking along with his son.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking the age old question. "What do you want to be when you grow up. Dad I wanna be Superman'. Lukcy I have two other kids," Hemsworth added jokingly.

The picture shared by the "Avengers" star shows his son donning the iconic cape of 'Superman".

Meanwhile, Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky is currently promoting her upcoming film for Netflix. She is also gracing cover of Elle magazine's cover next month.

