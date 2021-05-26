Prince Harry slammed over Archie’s ‘first words’ claim: ‘Are you bonkers?’

Prince Harry recently got bashed for being ‘emotional’ about baby Archie’s first words.

The claim against the former royal was made by Australian Sky News presenter Alan Jones.

He was quoted saying, “Prince Harry has teamed up with the new hero of woke Oprah Winfrey to produce a TV series called 'The Me You Can't See'.”

“The series shows the pair opening up about mental health. In the first episode, Harry says 'I feel as though I'm outside of the system but I'm still stuck there'."

He concluded by saying, "He then says his son's first words were 'grandma Diana'. First words? Harry, have you gone completely bonkers under the Markle spell?”