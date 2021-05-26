Dwayne Johnson fawns over daughter tending to callused ‘dinosaur hands’

Hollywood action hero Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and showed fans a peek into the wholesome bonding moment he recently shared with his daughter.



The proud girl-dad posted a video of his daughters working tirelessly to rid his “beat up dinosaur hands” of calluses.

The actor even added a caption to the video that tickled funny bones all across his fandom and read, “Her ‘wipe wipe blow* just warmed my cold black heart”.

“My baby girls are obsessed with ‘daddy’s cal-suss’ and Jazzy had the brilliant idea to file them down From having tea parties to Barbie adventures to scraping daddy’s calluses off his beat up dinosaur hands - there’s nothing like loving daddy/daughter bonding. Btw, her answer to ‘will you have calluses one day?’ was ‘Yup’ That’s my girl”. (sic)

Check it out below:



