Kim Kardashian’s rep responds to lawsuit filed against her by ex-staffers

Supermodel Kim Kardashian’s spokesperson has hit back after she was sued by her ex-staffers over unpaid dues.



The court docs filed against the KUWTK star claim that 10 percent of the wages of her cleaning and maintenance staff at her Hidden Hills mansion, were withheld by her.

In a response to the lawsuit, her spokesperson told NBC News: "These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services.”

"Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff,” said the rep.

“Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon,” they added.

Frank Kim, the attorney for the defendants had earlier told Daily Mail: “Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers."