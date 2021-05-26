BTS’ new single "Butter" continues winning streak, makes more records

BTS’ new single "Butter", which the group dropped ahead of Billboard Music Awards performance, does not seem to go down as it's making more records.

Following the success of their first English-only single, “Dynamite,” which reached No. 1 last year, BTS is back to court the US market with this track.

BTS' new dance-pop track easily became listeners’ favorite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds.



On May 25, Guinness World Records confirmed that the septet's new single broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021.

The record was previously held by BTS themselves for their last single 'Dynamite', which had 3 million concurrent peak viewers.



The world's biggest band is soaring high after a clean sweep at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 where they won all 4 categories they were nominated for

The group's music video, which is titled BTS (방탄소년단) 'Butter' Official MV, now has over 187 million views.



It has also broken the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube. The record was confirmed by YouTube on 24 May.



Brt's "Butter" also broke the record for the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views. However, these aren't the only records the single has achieved in such a short space of time.



On Spotify, it reportedly hit 11,042,335 global streams in just one day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.

The track has beaten Ed Sheeran (UK) and Justin Bieber's (USA) track "I Don't Care" by 64,946 streams.

These latest accolades brings BTS’ number of records up to an incredible 23 – making them one of the most successful music groups in Guinness World Records history, alongside other chart toppers like Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and The Beatles.