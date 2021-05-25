Tom Holland fans excited after 'Spider Man' actor shares new still from upcoming film

Tom Holland on Monday left his fans excited as he shared a new picture from his upcoming film "Uncharted" .

Tom and Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg play Nathan Drake and Sully respectively in the adaptation of "Uncharted", based on Naughty Dog's adventure video game franchise of the same title.

The story follows a young fortune-hunter, Drake, as he becomes the famed explorer.

It features Holland in the lead role alongside Wahlberg as his father figure Sully, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali as love interest Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle.