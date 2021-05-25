close
Tue May 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 25, 2021

Tom Holland fans excited after 'Spider Man' actor shares new still from upcoming film

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 25, 2021

Tom Holland on Monday left his fans excited as he shared a new picture   from his upcoming film "Uncharted" .

Tom and Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg play Nathan Drake and Sully respectively in the adaptation of "Uncharted", based on Naughty Dog's adventure video game franchise of the same title.

The story follows a young fortune-hunter, Drake, as he becomes the famed explorer.

It features Holland in the lead role alongside Wahlberg as his father figure Sully, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali as love interest Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment