Former palace butler thinks Prince Harry 'blinded' by his wife Meghan Markle

Commenting on Prince Harry's criticism of his family, former Palace Butler Paul Burrell said Duke of Sussex is "destroying himself".

Harry's Apple series "The Me You Can't See", where he spoke about his mental health and his father's parenting , has drew criticism from royal experts in the United Kingdom.

Burrell said Prince Harry is "blinded" by his wife Meghan Markle, adding that only the Duchess of Sussex can stop him from "doing more damage."

According to UK's Daily Express, the former palace butler spoke to Closer magazine and said, "He's been blinded by Meghan. He has been blinded by her beauty and by this Hollywood world".

He added, "I think now it could only be Meghan who can stop him from doing these interviews and doing any more damage, and destroying himself. "He won't heal if he keeps doing this. It will make things worse in the long run. I honestly have no idea when he'll stop."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States since they parted their ways with the British royal family.

The couple plunged the royal family into its worst crisis in years as they sat for an interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey in March, days before Prince Philip's death.

